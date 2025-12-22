PDP Constitutes Caretaker C’ttee In Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party in Zamfara State, following approval by its National Working Committee (NWC).

This was disclosed in a public notice issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong on Monday.

According to the statement, the Zamfara State PDP Caretaker Committee is chaired by Hassan Muhammad Daudawa, with Shehu S. Fulani, Rabiu Illele Bakura, Musa Mallaha, Sani Lasisi Kaura, and Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Makkah serving as members, while Muhammad Danbuba will serve as Secretary.

The PDP said the committee has been mandated to run the affairs of the party in Zamfara State in line with Section 21(2)(a–b) of the PDP Constitution.

It added that the caretaker committee will operate for a period not exceeding 90 days, or until a new substantive State Executive Committee is elected, whichever comes first.

The party explained that the decision is aimed at ensuring effective administration, internal stability, and smooth coordination of PDP activities in Zamfara State.