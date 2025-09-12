PDP Congresses: Bode George Writes NWC, Accuses Koshoedo Of ‘Manipulating Processes’

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has accused the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, of manipulating the party’s congresses.

George, in a letter to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said it is worrisome that Koshoedo, who has not been involved in the activities of the party in the State, either financially or otherwise, collected the forms for the congresses and decided to single-handedly determine the modus operandi of distributing the forms.

He said: “Surprisingly, he didn’t take into cognisance the efforts of the Leaders of the Party to build consensus among party members in the various Local Governments, an effort that had already started bearing fruit.

“Hon Koshoedo, by his actions, has brought about acrimony and a situation that may lead to mayhem, disturbance of public peace and court actions.

“Why did he ignore the Leadership of the Party in Lagos that included two life-members of the BoT, in determining the modus operandi for conducting the congresses in Lagos?

“How did he arrive at the list of people to be given nomination forms for distribution to the various Local Governments?

“Why were forms given to people who defected to the ADC and other parties in Lagos and are working openly with the opposition?

“Does Koshoedo’s position as a member of the NWC give him the right to appoint leaders at his whims and caprices in Lagos?

“Who gave Koshoedo’s PA, Senyon, the authority to personally distribute nomination forms to Local Governments?

“The party is just coming out of a period laden with crisis, and all loyal members of the Party must resist any attempt to draw us back.

Results of the Party from Lagos State in the 2023 elections were the worst in the history of PDP.”

According to George, the party will not allow the inordinate and selfish ambition of some people who claim to be members but, directly or indirectly, continue to undermine the PDP.

“We are firing this early warning shot to Hon. Koshoedo to prevent actions that will lead to political upheaval in the State, as it is obvious that his actions are, at best, nebulous. He has not shown any sense of decency or loyalty that will convince the people about his behaviour.

“We are forced to declare him a political persona non grata in the State due to his actions.

“His actions are highly unacceptable. They are insulting, unacceptable, unjust and unfair. We appeal to you to use your good offices to remedy this situation before it escalates.

“We are willing to pay for forms to be distributed in an honest, just and fair manner to contestants across the State to contest for Party positions.

“Members of the public are watching the party, and our actions should always be above board. We must be just, fair and equitable.

Koshoedo is disregarding party leaders who have been holding meetings in Lagos and, pitiably, honouring those who have long left the Party. We are told this is to fuel his 2027 governorship ambition.

“The fact that he is the Deputy National Secretary does not make him the Leader of the Party in Lagos, and he should be made to realise that,” he said.