…PDP Congratulates Team

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Super Eagles on their last Saturday “impressive and confidence-boosting victory” over the Atlas Lions of Algeria.

The party National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said it was truly heart-warming to see the national team soar with such authority and composure.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports Super Eagles on Friday edged Algeria 2-0 in a high-octane quarter-final match of the competition. Turaki saluted the team for making the nation proud with the victory.

“From the blast of the opening whistle, the Super Eagles took firm control of the game, displaying remarkable tactical discipline, technical finesse, resilience, and stamina.

“The team left no doubt about its determination, cohesion, and capacity to compete at the highest level of African football. “Of particular note is the outstanding work of the coaching crew, whose strategic depth and technical competence were evident throughout the encounter.”