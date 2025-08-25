PDP Confirms Damagum As Substantive Nat’l Chairman

Following the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday, the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has officially confirmed Umar Damagum as its substantive National Chairman.

New Telegraph reports that the party made this resolution at the conclusion of the NEC meeting in Abuja.

According to the statement, Damagum, who has served as Acting National Chairman for over a year, be elevated to substantive Chairman ahead of the National Elective Convention (NEC) scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

READ ALSO

The PDP’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, administered the oath of office to him.

Details shortly….