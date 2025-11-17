PDP: Confidence Reposed in Me Won’t Be Taken for Granted -Turaki

The new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has pledged to carry out the as- signment put on his shoulders dutifully.

Turaki had triumphed at the Elective National Convention that took place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State over the weekend. In his acceptance speech, Turaki said: “This is the day that God has made for us. On behalf of myself and other members of the newly elected National Working Com- mittee of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, I stand before you today and all Nigerians to thank you for the confidence reposed in us.

I want to tell you that the confidence reposed in us will not be taken for granted. “As a very big and onerous responsibility that you have put on our shoulders, on behalf of me and my colleagues, I want to pledge that whatever the case may be, we shall carry out the assignment you have put on our shoulders.

“In 1998, INEC registered three political parties: the Peoples Democratic Party, the Alliance for Democracy (AD), and the All Peoples Party (APP). APP became ANPP and further divided into ACN and CPC and found its way into what is now called APC. AD became AC, then became ACN, and now APC.

Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has maintained and still maintains its logo, its moto, its texture, its density is the PDP. This has been possible only because it is the party for the Nigerian people. “The task of rebuilding, reuniting, rebranding this party is the duty of all of us. So, we will ensure that nobody is left out.

We will go out; we will come to your homes. We will come to your cities. We will appeal to you to come back because the task ahead of us is to strengthen our de- mocracy. We need the co- operation of every leader in this task. “As a very senior mem- ber of the Bar, let me say this to my Constituency.

Our Judges, just as you are asking the politicians to respect your rules and to respect positions of your constitution, we Nigerian politicians will also be pleading with you, respect your rules and respect the principle of starred decisions. We feel that it is not necessary for any Judge that upholds the tenets of the Constitution, to be strictly guided by the decisions of the Apex Court,” he said.