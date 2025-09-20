PDP Conducts Ward Congress In Osun

The Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted ward congresses across the 214 electoral wards in 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the 2025 Congress will usher in new executives for the PDP in 214 wards across Osun State.

The state PDP leadership, in a statement issued by the Organising Secretary, Ojetola Adekunle, urged party members to cooperate for a smooth exercise

The exercise, according to the statement, followed the expiration of the tenure of the current ward executives in the affected electoral wards.

“The State Working Committee of our great party, under the leadership of the State Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, calls on all stakeholders in the 25 local governments to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and transparent process by cooperating fully with the congress delegation from the National Secretariat of our party assigned to oversee the exercise.

“We wish all contestants the very best and urge everyone to put the overall interest, unity, and progress of the PDP above personal considerations,” the statement added.

The Chairman of the 2025 congress, Dr Samuel Omotoso, had earlier assured adequate security in all wards where the congress is scheduled to take place