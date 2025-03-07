PDP Condemns Natasha’s Suspension

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate over allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio

New Telegraph recalls that the Senate on Thursday, March 6 suspended Senator Natasha for six months for violation of the Red Chambers rules.

Her suspension followed her dispute with Senator Akpabio, who she accused of sexual harassment.

Reacting to the suspension in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP argued that the action of the Akpabio-led Senate leadership against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan smacks of a desperation to cover up.

The party said that the suspension of Senator Natasha without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President portrays the Senate as an institution that condones reprobacy.

The party argues that the six months’ suspension translates to denying the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone their Constitutional right of being represented in the Senate.

The statement reads in part, “If Senator Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It is indeed a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria.

“Ordinarily under this situation, the Senate President needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name.

“More distressing is the fact that since Senator Akpabio assumed office as the Senate President, the leadership of the Senate has been largely unfocused and constantly embroiled in scandals including allegations of financial impropriety as well as negligence and abdication of its constitutional duty of checks and balances to the excesses of the Executive Arm to the detriment of millions of Nigerians.

“Moreover, Nigerians can recall that there are pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State under Senator Akpabio’s watch as Governor as well as alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Given the height of public anxiety on this allegation of sexual harassment which has already escalated into protests at the National Assembly, the PDP urges the Senate to redeem its image and integrity by immediately reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensuring an open investigation into the matter.”

