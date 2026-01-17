PDP Condemns Prolonged School Closure, Insecurity In Kwara

…Issues 7-Day Ultimatum Over Attack On Women Protesters

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has decried the continued closure of schools across the Kwara South and Kwara North Senatorial Districts since December, describing the decision as counterproductive and dangerous to the future of children in the State.

The party, which said shutting schools in response to insecurity “reflects leadership failure rather than a solution”, passed a vote of no confidence in the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, citing what it described as an abysmal performance across critical sectors of governance.

This formed part of the resolutions reached at the maiden 2026 meeting of the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) and a communique signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara.

The PDP has, therefore, called on the state government to immediately reopen schools in the areas and strengthen security around educational institutions, insisting that children’s education must not be sacrificed due to the government’s inability to protect lives and property.

The party also criticised Governor AbdulRazaq’s frequent absence from the State, accusing him of spending prolonged periods in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while critical issues of insecurity and governance worsen at home.

“The Governor’s absence has created a leadership vacuum and rendered the government largely unresponsive to the plight of Kwarans,” the party noted.

The PDP also condemned the violent assault on elderly women who peacefully protested to demand government intervention for the release of their kidnapped relatives, describing the incident as shameful, particularly as the hoodlums allegedly “attacked the women in the presence of police officers who failed to protect them”.

The party, however, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to “arrest, publicly parade, and prosecute those responsible for the attack”, warning that failure to do so would make the government accountable for its actions.

The party further disclosed that over 22 persons were abducted across several communities in Kwara South between December 25 and early January, including His Royal Highness, Oba Olanipekun, the Oniwo of Afin, and his son, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

The PDP expressed concern over reports that the abductors have threatened to kill either the monarch or his son if ransom demands are not met, describing the situation as evidence of worsening insecurity and a breakdown of governance.

The party called on the state government to urgently restore security, protect citizens’ rights, and end the prevailing climate of fear across Kwara State.