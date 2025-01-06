PDP Condemns Alleged Assassination Attempt On Senator Usman

Share

The Northwest Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Supporters Group has strongly condemned the alleged attempted assassination of Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The PDP Supporters also described the incident as a brazen attempt to “murder democracy in broad daylight” and a “political permutation taken too far” against the lawmaker.

The group is, however, calling on security operatives, particularly the Police and Department of State Security, to investigate the incident urgently and uncover those behind the attempted murder.

“We are aware that Senator Usman is a very important political leader in Kaduna State, who has done much to bring succour to his constituents; as a result making some certain groups of people hiding under the shadow jittery or unhappy with the kind of achievement recorded and popularity in the state and nation; therefore, they can do anything to eliminate him or destroy his life ”

Sarki in a statement signed and issued on Monday also advised political representatives to be security conscious while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

They emphasized that such incidents are unacceptable in a democratic society and urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to Engr. Sanusi Sarki, spokesperson for the PDP Supporters in the Northwest, Senator Usman Adamu is a prominent political leader in Kaduna State who has made significant contributions to his constituents.

This, Sarki believes, may have made some individuals or groups “jittery or unhappy” with his achievements and popularity, leading them to attempt to eliminate him.

The group is also urging the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, to order an immediate investigation into the attempted assassination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

