PDP Completely Hijacked By APC – Momodu

Prominent Nigerian journalist and member of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, Dele Momodu, has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been completely hijacked by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Momodu, who is also the Publisher of Ovation International, made the declaration on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, PDP is at a dead end and has been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by some people who have refused to leave the party.

“ADC is a coalition of different political parties, and I resigned from the PDP because I saw that we have reached a kind of cul-de-sac, so I’m joining ADC.

“I resigned since, and you could see that PDP has been completely hijacked by agents of the ruling party, APC, who insist on staying in PDP while working for APC, it’s a kind of anomaly, but it’s okay.

“If I don’t agree with my party, the honourable thing to do is to resign, and that’s what I did.

“Apart from being a politician, I’m also a journalist, and I monitor events in the PDP and other political parties, and it’s almost certain that the PDP will not be able to rescue itself from the agent of the ruling party, and that was why I left.

“I can’t, in good conscience, be in PDP while I work for a coalition or any other party.

“Anyone who knows me knows my trajectory will remember that I contested the presidential election in 2011 on the platform of the National Conscience Party, and I came to the party from Labour when I realised that Labour was not interested in contesting the presidency at that time. I learnt a lesson from it and got 26,000 votes.

“PDP is at the dead end, and some people are desperate; they don’t want to kill it but to keep it in ICU for whatever purpose, and that is why they have refused to leave, they are using it as a cadaver room, it’s a shame.”