PDP Commends Adeleke’s Achievements In Two Years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for his “Giant Strides” in governance as he approaches the two-year milestone in office.

The party reflected on significant advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and grassroots empowerment under his leadership.

In a statement released via its official X handle on Friday, the PDP wrote, “The @OfficialPDPNig Government in Osun State under HE Ademola Adeleke has made significant strides in various sectors since assuming office in the last two years.”

The statement followed the announcement by the Osun State Government of a 16-day lineup of events to celebrate Adeleke’s second anniversary as governor.

PDP commended Adeleke for prioritizing infrastructure, particularly road construction and rehabilitation.

According to the statement, over 90 kilometers of intercity roads have been completed across Osun’s nine federal constituencies, enhancing connectivity, boosting economic activities, and facilitating the seamless movement of goods and people.

“This initiative has transformed the state’s economy, fostering development and enhancing the quality of life for residents,” the PDP stated.

So, the party lauded Adeleke’s investment in grassroots empowerment.

Nearly N389.5 million in grants has been distributed to 50 communities and 13 vulnerable groups to fund micro-projects tailored to specific local needs.

These initiatives have fostered inclusivity, improved local development, and addressed unique community challenges.

“These projects promote grassroots development, empowering communities and ensuring vulnerable groups are not left behind,” the statement emphasized.

Additionally, healthcare sector under Adeleke’s administration has undergone key reforms, particularly through the expansion of the state’s health insurance scheme.

The scheme now covers 23,000 pensioners, ensuring access to quality healthcare for retired public servants.

Also, the administration resolved longstanding pension issues, disbursing N28 billion in payments for backlogs of pensions and gratuities owed by previous governments.

“Governor Adeleke has demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of pensioners, alleviating the burden of unpaid entitlements and ensuring prompt payments,” the party stated.

The PDP summarized Adeleke’s achievements, affirming that his administration has significantly improved the lives of Osun citizens through transformative policies and initiatives.

The hashtag #AdelekeIsWorking has gained traction among his supporters, reflecting public endorsement of his governance.

Adeleke, who was declared the winner of the 2022 Osun governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission with 403,371 votes, defeated the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, who garnered 375,027 votes.

He was sworn in on November 28, 2022.

