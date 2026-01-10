PDP Chieftain Hails Tunji-Ojo For Excellent Performance

A grassroots mobilizer in Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State, and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raphael Fisayo Ajisafe, has lauded the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his strides in the Interior Ministry.

Ajisafe, proprietor of the UK-based property maintenance company, Gsafe Plumbing & Heating, said that having been actively engaged in politics since 1998, contributing to party development and democratic values, he was bound to celebrate the minister for what he called “His remarkable achievements as a minister and for making Ondo State proud through his national service.”

According to him, his support for the Interior Minister reflects a commitment to celebrating exemplary leadership and promoting the interests of Ondo State and its people at both state and federal levels.

Ajisafe restated his commitment to community empowerment, credible leadership, and sustainable development in Ondo State and Nigeria, calling on leaders at all levels to make excellence their watchword.