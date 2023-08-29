PDP Chieftain Condemns Obaseki’s Ill-Treatment Of Shaibu

…Suspects Impeachment Plot

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North, Chief John Asekhauno, on Tuesday strongly condemned what he perceived as harassment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his aides.

In a press statement released to journalists in Abuja, Chief Asekhauno expressed his deep concern over the reported incident, claiming it was an affront to democracy, an assault on political legitimacy, and a grave violation of the rights of an elected official.

He firmly denounced any harassment or intimidation against political opponents, who ran on the same ticket as him, emphasizing that it had no place in a civilized society.

Narrating the ugly event that took place at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, the venue of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum celebration on Airport Road, Benin City, Chief Asekhauno noted that against the narrative pushed by Mr Chris Osa Nehikhare, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Edo State, that Comrade Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor ushered in his counterpart from Delta State and was already seated in the hall, an hour before the arrival of Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki at the venue.

The Chieftain who claimed to be an eye witness revealed that it was upon the realization that none of his media aides was within sight that the Deputy Governor sought to find out where they were so they could capture special moments for his office at the event, then he went to ask after his aides.

He noted that on getting to the entrance of the venue, he was surprised that all his media aides were outside as the security personnel to the governor wouldn’t allow them access into the hall because they claimed they were not accredited to be part of the media crew covering the event.

“I suspect that all the efforts by Philip Shaibu to get his media aides into the hall, which the security details of the governor rebuffed, may have been the reason he stormed out of the venue as he felt he was not needed there.

“So, the narrative by the Commissioner that the deputy governor does not like attending state functions is an attempt to malign him, and the stoppage of his media aides may have been orchestrated to get the Deputy Governor to react to gather impeachment offences against him.”

Recalling the incident of Sunday the 27th of August, where in a viral photograph, a security detail of Governor Obaseki was seen at an interdenominational service at the Festival Hall of the government house, preventing the Deputy Governor from greeting his principal, the PDP chieftain said that “such actions not only degrade the dignity of those involved but also cast a negative shadow on the efforts towards building a united Edo State, and I think the good people of Edo state deserve leaders who prioritize the welfare of the citizens over personal animosity.”

Chief Asekhauno urged Governor Obaseki to adhere to the principles of democratic governance and lead by example. He emphasized that political differences should be resolved through constructive dialogue, not by resorting to power plays or harassment.

The PDP Chieftain called on all stakeholders to work towards fostering an inclusive and collaborative political environment for the benefit of all Edo residents.

Chief Asekhauno further demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged incident to ensure that those responsible for the harassment face appropriate consequences.

He stressed the need for accountability and transparency in governance, urging the state’s leadership to focus on fulfilling their campaign promises instead of engaging in political hostilities.

Chief Asekhauno appealed to all political actors in Edo State to prioritize unity, development, and good governance above personal or party interests. He remarked, “It is time for our leaders to rise above pettiness and work towards the common goal of making Edo State a model of progress and prosperity.”