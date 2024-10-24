PDP Chieftain Commends Wike’s Membership Drive In Sokoto

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Amadi, has lauded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyeson Wike, on his move to unite party members in the nation.

Speaking to the newsmen on Thursday, Amadi, said the initiative was a welcome one as it would surely prevent supporters from defecting after loosing elections.

Amadi, popularly called ”Oil & Gas” and the Chairman of Advocacy Forum for Good Candidate, a PDP support group in Sokoto state, stressed that the membership uniting initiative was not intended to create division in the party.

He explained that his forum has unveiled an empowerment scheme to enhance cohesion and productive engagement among party members in Sokoto State and beyond.

According to him, the move is also aimed at providing business empowerment support along with the relevant livelihood skills to party loyalists across the 23 local government areas of the state.

”Since the party lost the 2023 governorship election along with some elective positions, some party bigwigs have not been reaching members or supported them especially at the grassroots.

“The situation might cause the party to loose supporters, therefore, the Wike’s initiative will ensure that members remain in the party for future elections, ” Amadi said.

He urged party loyalists to understand the party positions, structures and leaderships at all levels and refrain initiative was put together for increased brotherhood among members.

Amadi called on women and youth to utilise the support for their brighter future stressing that empowerment remain the best tool for self reliance.

He further commended Wike for enhancing members’ welfare ahead of coming election and me warned members against any action that may jeopardise our party’s unity in the state and nation at large.

Share

Please follow and like us: