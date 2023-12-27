PDP Chieftain Accuses Atiku Of Creating Crisis In The Party

Following the ongoing drama at the state levels of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a chieftain of the party has called on the national leadership of the party to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The chieftain who spoke with Daily Sun on condition of anonymity said the PDP member accused the Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, of creating a crisis in the party because he wants to keep controlling the party.

He warned that if the various crises were not resolved soon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) might take advantage of the situation to further polarise the issues.

READ ALSO:

The party chieftain said, “Since the PDP lost the presidential elections, it has failed to address the various issues affecting it. There are too many cases in court. The APC that should be in crisis has since put its house in order. But, the PDP has failed to act swiftly.

“Atiku is still there, creating a crisis because he wants to keep controlling the party. Other new generation members are not ready to allow him. Governors, unlike before, are so aloof, and no one is taking serious steps to address the problems.

“The feud between (Nyesom) Wike and (Governor Simi) Fubara may snowball into something bigger. The PDP will suffer serious consequences if not properly handled, and the APC is waiting to benefit from the crisis

We need to hold a NEC meeting, have a convention to fill up vacant positions if need be or resolve all issues. But the cases in court make that impossible. We need to act fast.”