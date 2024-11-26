PDP Chief Unveils Movement To Rescue Nigeria’s Democracy

Share

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship aspirant Segun Showunmi yesterday launched the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC) to escue democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Showunmi said the movement became necessary “because elected members of the opposition have not shown the courage to take on the issues that affect the country and the well-being of the masses”.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s democracy had made progress since 1999, with the successful transfer of power from one party to another in 2015.

He, however, noted that the enthusiasm of citizens had waned over the years, with each election proving to be worse than the previous one.

The PDP chief said: “The National Opposition Movement Coalition seeks to engage Nigerians, offer guidance on opposition issues, and educate citizens on how democracy and electoral outcomes affect them.

“The movement will also work towards eradicating the menace of vote trading and promoting transparent, credible democratic and electoral processes. “Far from looking to evolve into a political party, we seek to engage Nigerians and offer guidance on the issues of opposition.”

Share

Please follow and like us: