PDP Challenges Aiyedatiwa On Abandoned Projects

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has challenged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to explain the alleged abandonment of projects initiated by his immediate predecessor, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

In a statement issued by the PDP’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Leye Igbagbo, the party criticized Aiyedatiwa for neglecting critical infrastructure projects started by the previous administration, despite being part of that government as Deputy Governor.

While acknowledging that Governor Aiyedatiwa has pledged to complete all inherited projects alongside initiating new ones—and has already flagged off the dualisation of Oda Road—the PDP insisted that several key projects have been left unattended.

According to Igbagbo, projects such as the Ijoka Road, the Alagbaka Extension Road, and the Onyearugbulem Junction Flyover, among others, have suffered neglect under the current administration.

In the statement titled “Speak the Truth on Abandoned Projects Inherited from Akeredolu,” the PDP cautioned Aiyedatiwa against allowing political grievances to dictate governance, warning that such actions could tarnish the legacy of the late Governor Akeredolu.

The opposition party acknowledged the political tensions that existed during Akeredolu’s ill health, including efforts by some of his loyalists to deny Aiyedatiwa the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket and attempts to impeach him. However, the PDP argued that those events are no justification for sidelining projects beneficial to the public.

Igbagbo stated:

“We can sense the animosity towards his predecessor’s camp, to the extent that the Governor has refused to complete the 3-kilometre Alagbaka Extension Road project—ironically located in front of his own residence.”

He continued:

“While the Governor certainly possesses the power to act as he pleases, wielding it as a tool for political revenge is puerile, immature, and ungrateful. We urge him to exercise restraint, as absolute power belongs only to God.”

The PDP reminded Aiyedatiwa that, as an opposition party, it had defended him when he faced impeachment threats as Deputy Governor—despite having no political gains to expect at the time.

Drawing a biblical parallel, Igbagbo said:

“Since it is God who gives power and has temporarily honoured him with the exalted office of Governor, we urge him to emulate the Biblical Joseph, who forgave his brothers and refused to retaliate after rising to power.”

The party further called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to demonstrate gratitude to God by acting magnanimously, prioritizing the welfare of the people, and distancing governance from political vendettas that only hurt the innocent masses.

