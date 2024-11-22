PDP Chairmanship: Ologbondiyan Asks Party To Respect Constitution

Share

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan has called on the party to adhere to the time-tested succession arrangement as provided for in Section 47 (6) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

Ologbondiyan, who spoke on Thursday when he hosted North Central youths in Abuja, noted that respect for the Constitution of the party remains the only pathway to fixing the issues in PDP and pave the way to fix Nigeria.

“Anything outside of this demand will end up an exercise in futility,” he said. The PDP has fixed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday next week, but Ologbondiyan advised NEC members to look at the bigger picture and address the truth wherever it is required.

He said: “We must tell those who have undertaken to either kill the PDP or render it comatose that the party is not a oneman organisation.

“The founders named it the Peoples Democratic Party. It is, therefore, owned by the people of Nigeria and not any individual, no matter how well placed in society.

Share

Please follow and like us: