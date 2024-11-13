PDP Chairmanship: No Mini Convention To Replace Damagun-Ortom, Moro

Share

Former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, have said the party is not considering any mini convention on November 28 to decide on a replacement for its incumbent Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun.

The duo who spoke to journalists after an expanded caucus meeting of the party at it’s secretariat in Makurdi said, there was no vacant position for the office of the PDP national chairman.

Ortom, who is leader of the party in the state maintained that a court of competent jurisdiction had already ruled that there was no vacant position for the said office. He said: “The issue is that there is no vacancy for the national chairman position of PDP for now.

People are free to campaign if they are interested and want to be there, but there is a subsisting court judgement, not a court order, that there is no vacant position.”

Also speaking in the same vein, Moro said the PDP Senate caucus was yet to take a position on the party’s national chairmanship seat of the party, adding that the caucus would meet at the appropriate time to make its decision.

Moro bruised aside the rumours making the rounds that PDP would hold a mini convention on November 28th to decide on Damagun’s replacement, stressing however that there would be the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on the said date and not a mini convention.

