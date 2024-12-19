PDP Chairmanship: N’Central Begs To Allow Serve Out Ayu’s Tenure

Share

The stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the North Central zone, have appealed to other zones in the Northern region to allow them to fill the vacant seat of the party’s National Chairmanship position.

The stakeholders, including the only PDP governor from the zone, Caleb Muftwang; two Presidents of the Senate, Senator David Mark and Senator Bukola Saraki; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; former governors Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Jonah Jang (Plateau), Abdulfatai Ahmed (Kwara), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), and Idris Wada (Kogi), among others, in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting on Wednesday, noted that the PDP constitution states that “for succession of offices in the party at all levels, which is largely to the extent that any vacant position, can be replaced by appointment from the zone as per section 47 (6) of the party.”

The party stakeholders added that PDP is guided by its own constitution, and called on the party leadership “to rise up to the occasion to restore goodwill and cohesion in the party by making necessary sacrifices and compromises to restore confidence and cohesion in the party.

“It is in the light of this that the stakeholders of the North Central zone appealed to the conscience and goodwill of our compatriots in other zones of the Northern region to restore the seat of the Chairmanship of the party back to the North Central zone to serve out its tenure.”

They urged members of the party in the region, to strive to build consensus to get the buy-in to the position of the north-central zone.

“North Central is united and will strive to preserve the PDP as a veritable platform for good governance in Nigeria,” the communiqué asserted.

PDP former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was removed from office in March 2023, since then, Ambassador Umar Damagum who is from North East, has been acting National Chairman.

