PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Rejects Turaki’s Endorsement

Ahead of the forthcoming National Convention, the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has strongly rejected the endorsement of Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for the National Chairman.

New Telegraph reports that this development follows the opposition PDP’s denial of Lamido’s request to purchase the nomination form for the chairmanship position.

The disagreement has again thrown the PDP into fresh tension and set the stage for a courtroom battle, even as Turaki’s camp pushes ahead with its campaign.

On Monday, the party announced the suspension of the screening of aspirants for its 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, announced the postponement, saying a new date would be communicated soon.

“The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read.

The committee expressed regret over the delay and appealed for understanding among aspirants and members while efforts continue to address the issues that prompted the postponement.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement. All aspirants and members of our party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly,” it added.

Fintiri assured that the committee remains committed to ensuring a transparent and credible process leading to the convention.

“The NCOC remains focused on delivering a credible, hitch-free 2025 Elective National Convention on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital,” he stated.

The PDP’s 2025 Elective National Convention — billed to hold in Ibadan — is expected to draw top party leaders, governors, and stakeholders from across the country as the opposition party seeks to reorganise its national leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, Lamido threatened to take legal action against the party if he was not granted access to purchase nomination forms ahead of the forthcoming national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The PDP chieftain, while speaking with journalists in Abuja after his attempt to obtain the PDP National Chairman nomination form proved unsuccessful, disclosed that both the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, were not involved in the matter.

In their brief remarks, Anyanwu and Bature disclosed that as party officials, they have not come across any nomination forms since the commencement of preparations for the upcoming convention.

Although the National Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, is currently operating from the PDP’s annexe office at Legacy House, Maitama, Lamido insisted that the forms should have been made available at the party headquarters as required by its constitution.

He said, “Well, let me be very clear. You see, the PDP is a family of wonderful Nigerians who share a similar commitment to Nigeria and democracy. So, coming here is like coming home to the family. There’s nothing new about it.

“Secondly, because we are now going into a convention, and by the party constitution, the sale of forms is normally at the party headquarters, I came here to purchase my own form.

“Well, I went to the office of the National Organising Secretary, which is normally the office where the forms are sold, and the office was locked. I think it was officially locked, you know, because of his own position. So, I met him with the Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

“I said, ‘Look, I’m here to buy the form.’ Both of them said they had no idea where the forms were — not even how they were printed or the kind of forms they were. They had no idea where they were being sold.

“So, I found it a little bit weird that the custodian of the system, who is the National Organising Secretary, was also being locked out. So, they may not be able to go into the office.”

Lamido said he was unaware of any such announcement, describing the matter as a family affair without controversy or division.

He added, “No, the closing date for the sale of forms has been extended. In any case, all decisions of the party must be made by the NEC. You know, any change of date or time must be approved by the NEC.

“But somehow, I think the entire function of the NEC has been taken over by individuals. Therefore, we’ll find out how it’s going to work out.

“I am an optimist. You know, it’s a family thing. We’ll never fight, no matter what, because we want to win the election. If we fight, we’ll lose. You know, our opponents are outside, the APC and their evil system. APC, not PDP. So, if you don’t have an organised house with a very, very organised force, how do you fight it out?

“That is why I am trying to buy the form. And if I don’t get the form, I will go to court simply. The PDP should be able to organise its own house, to run the party based on its policies, doing the right thing at all times.

“The only way we can win is by having a party that is disciplined. If the party is not organised, if we don’t follow our own constitution and procedures, how do we win elections?”

Lamido stated his primary goal is to see the PDP rebuilt into a stable and united family capable of staying focused on the larger mission of rescuing Nigeria and Nigerians from the APC.

The PDP chieftain rejected the governors’ consensus arrangement, stating that it was reached without any form of consultation.

Lamido stated, “If there are consultations, there can be consensus. But if there are no consultations, then we are not united on board. I mean, the zone which I come from has never met.

“We were supposed to meet on Wednesday, and I think the Governor of Zamfara booked the hall at the Hilton for us from the North West to meet, to be able to come out with that kind of understanding. But then, to pre-empt our meeting, they fixed a meeting for Tuesday. So, we never met. The zone never met. That’s the problem.”