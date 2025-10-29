PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Has Right To Contest – Bode George

The former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Chief Bode George, has said the ex- Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has every right to contest for the party’s National Chairmanship position.

Bode Georg’s comment followed Lamido’s threat to take legal action against the PDP if denied access to the nomination form for the national chairmanship position ahead of its upcoming national convention.

New Telegraph reports that the former governor visited the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to obtain the form but was informed by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, that they had no information about its availability.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Chief George noted that while the PDP encourages consensus arrangements, it does not stop any member from seeking elective positions within the party.

The PDP chieftain stressed that consensus is an acceptable procedure in the PDP but not binding on aspirants.

George, however, cautioned members against taking internal matters to court without first exhausting the party’s internal mechanisms for dispute resolution.

READ ALSO

The BoT member explained that although Lamido was free to contest, going to court over the matter could attract disciplinary measures.

“This has been part of the practice in the PDP. The fact that some leaders converge to support one person as a consensus candidate doesn’t mean others cannot compete.

“You want to make the process seamless and non-combative. We’ve done this before, but the party has never told anyone they cannot contest. Governor Sule Lamido has the right to compete.

“He can get the form, fill it, and appear on the convention day. We will vote. That is the practice in our party.

“This party is not owned by any individual. Before taking the party to court, you must exhaust the internal dynamics of the party. If you fail to do that, you can be punished.

“So, he is exercising his rights. But if he goes to court for this, he can be punished. Let him go, nobody will deny him any form, and he can compete. The final decision will be by delegates attending the convention, and it will be done openly,” George stated.