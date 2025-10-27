PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Denied Nomination Form

Former Jigawa State Governor and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Monday threatened to take legal action against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after he was allegedly denied the opportunity to purchase the nomination form to contest for the position of National Chairman.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lamido declared his intention to contest the position in a post on his verified Facebook page, announcing that he would visit Wadata Plaza on Monday morning to obtain the nomination form.

Lamido, who arrived at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, was reportedly prevented from obtaining the form, a development he described as “Unacceptable and undemocratic.”

Speaking to newsmen outside the party headquarters, Lamido expressed disappointment over the incident and vowed to seek redress in court if he was not allowed to participate in the forthcoming National Convention slated for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“I came here to buy the form for the chairmanship position, but I was denied. This is not the democracy our party stands for.

“If this continues, I will have no choice but to approach the court for justice.”