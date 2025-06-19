PDP Chairman, Leaders Empowered By Ondo Lawmaker

Share

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Sunday Fasore, along with other party leaders, has benefitted from an empowerment programme organised by Festus Akingbaso, a House of Representatives member now in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akingbaso, who was the only PDP member elected to the National Assembly from Ondo State in the 2023 general elections, recently defected to the APC on the floor of the House.

Other PDP members who benefitted from the programme include former party chairman and stalwart, Lawrence Fagbolagun; Kola Famolade; and Walter, all from Ifedore LGA.

Items distributed during the programme included cash gifts, motorcycles, sewing machines, deep freezers, grinding machines, and generators.

Forty individuals across the local government area received various empowerment tools, while 60 youths were given N25,000 each for logistics support.

Akingbaso noted that a similar empowerment initiative had earlier been conducted in Idanre Local Government Area, where items were distributed to beneficiaries through the party’s ward structures.

However, some PDP members in Idanre LGA rejected the programme, citing Akingbaso’s defection to the APC.

The PDP chairman in Idanre, Adekunle Akinlalu, described the initiative as “deceptive, politically motivated, and ill-timed.”

In his remarks, Akingbaso expressed appreciation to the beneficiaries for their continued support, assuring them that despite his recent defection, they would continue to benefit from future empowerment programmes with even better packages.

Speaking at the event, Fagbolagun commended Akingbaso for his political maturity and inclusiveness. He dismissed allegations that the programme was aimed at luring PDP members to join the APC, stating that “adults cannot be forced to decamp.”

