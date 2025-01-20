PDP Calls For Probe Of Niger Tanker Explosion

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an inquiry into the petrol tanker explosion that resulted in the death of over 85 Nigerians and many injured, at Dikko Junction along Dikko-Maje Minna Road in Niger State on Saturday.

PDP in a statement on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, regretted that the recent disaster was another the ugly wave of tragic occurrences that have befallen the country.

The party blamed the accident on “the deplorable state of infrastructure and disorienting economic hardship occasioned by the gross neglect of the wellbeing of the citizens since the inception of the APC in government.”

The PDP said it disheartening that Nigerians especially the youths and bread winners have continued to die on the highways and bear ugly scars as victims of the unspeakable misgovernace of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

It called on the Federal Government to not only investigate the remote and immediate causes of Saturday’s accident and similar incidents in the recent time “but, most importantly take immediate steps to address the situation that led to the sad occurrences.

“The Federal Government should end its resort to lip service and take steps to put adequate measures to ensure safer roads so as to prevent the re-ocurrence of such tragic incidents in the country.”

The party however commended the efforts and courage of the Nigeria police, firefighters, the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies and patriotic Nigerians who helped to control the fire and rescued some of the victims.

It commiserated with the families of the victims, the government and people of Niger State and prayed to God to grant speedy recovery to the injured and fortitude to the families of the deceased at this trying time.

