PDP Breaks Silence On Zoning Ticket To South

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday dismissed the claims that zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the south was aimed at glorifying the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

This is as the party maintains that no individual was bigger than the PDP ahead of the anticipated 2027 presidential election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, gave this clarification during an interview on The Morning Show on Arise Television.

Ologunagba, while speaking on the state of the PDP, the forthcoming national convention, and dissenting views within the party, stressed that the move was taken to strengthen the party and ensure stability.

He added that the party has only gone through challenges similar to those faced by any organisation, but has since ‘recalibrated’ to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The party was never in the ICU. Do we have challenges? Yes, we do, just like every human organisation. But what has emerged is the fact that the PDP has the capacity, in challenging periods, to step back, reorganise itself and take charge of its internal affairs.

“No one individual is vindicated. If anything, it is the party that has been vindicated. After the 2023 elections, we reviewed our processes, identified the gaps, and made the necessary adjustments.

“That is why Nigerians are now seeing renewed unity and excitement within the PDP,” he said.