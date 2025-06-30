PDP Bows To Pressure, Holds NEC Meeting

At last, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has succumbed to pressure as the party holds its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) instead of the advertised Expanded National Caucus meeting.

The meeting which is still underway is attended by five PDP governors, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC) as well as party stakeholders.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’Forum Senator Bala Mohammed who spoke before the party went into closed door session, said there are no factions in the party’s NWC.

The meeting is currently holding at the PDP National Secretariat after security operatives who secured the area have been recalled.

Governor Mohammed explained that the security operatives were invited to prevent miscreants from disrupting the party activities.

Details later…