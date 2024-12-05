Share

…Warmate: Attack on NWC uncalled for

Reactions have continued to trail the decision of members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), condemning the delay in convening the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, and Ambassador Umar Damagum’s loyalist, Daboikiabo Warmate, sharply disagreed on the BoT’s position.

Ologbondiyan in a statement said the decision mandating the North Central geo-political zone to nominate a replacement for Senator Iyorchia Ayu is timely, patriotic, and commendable.

“The decision is in consonance with the demand of the North Central zone, which has consistently agitated that the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilyasu Damagum, revert to his elected position as Deputy National Chairman and allow the North Central to produce a successor.

“This bold and courageous decision of the BoT must be commended by the rank and file of the party,” Ologbondiyan stated.

But Warmate argued that the open attack on the NWC by the BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara was uncalled for and a breach of the PDP constitution.

He also claimed that the BoT meeting did not meet the required two-thirds majority to form a quorum and take bidding decisions, as stated in the constitution.

Warmate said the reason given for the postponement of the NEC meeting was genuine, stating that it was done after due consultations.

He alleged that the BoT Chairman contravened section 32(11) of the PDP Constitution on the formation of a quorum.

“Out of the 126 members of the board, only 36 were in attendance which didn’t meet the required two-thirds needed to sit and take decisions that should be made public.

“The BoT Chairman also contravenes section 10(1g); 2 and 4, and section 58(1a, h, and i) which caution members from making public any dispute in the party,” he added.

