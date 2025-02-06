PDP BoT Writes NWC, Demands Ude-Okoye’s Swearing In As N’Secretary

Share

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the National Working Committee (NWC), demanding the swearing-in of Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary.

The board met on Wednesday and adopted the report of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN committee, which stated that Ude-Okoye is the legally recognised National Secretary of the party.

New Telegraph reports that the BoT followed its decision with a memo to the NWC on Thursday, February 6.

The letter dated February 6 and addressed to the NWC through the National Legal Adviser and signed by the Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, the board drew the NWC’s attention to the legal opinion of its committee led by Dr Taninu Kabiru Turaki, SAN, and the Communique issued at the end of the emergency BoT meeting affirming Ude-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the party.

“NWC is hereby invited to please study the report and its recommendation for immediate implementation,” the memo stated.

The report of Turaki’s committee, the judgement of Justice C. O. Ajah of the Enugu State High Court between Aniagu Emmanuel vs PDP & 3 Ors, delivered on December 22, 2023; the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, delivered on December 20, 2024, as well as the communiqué issued at the end of BoT meeting on Wednesday February 5, 2025, were some of the attached to the memo.

The letter was received and acknowledged in the office of the Deputy National Chairman.

New Telegraph gathered that Turaki had in a report, told the BoT that “in the eyes of the law,” Ude-Okoye is “taken to have assumed the office of the National Secretary of our party effective from the 22nd day of December 2023.

“That he has not been sworn in by the Acting National Chairman and allowed to perform the functions of that office as directed by the Enugu State High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal is immaterial.”

