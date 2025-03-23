PDP BoT To Tinubu: Reverse Emergency Rule In Rivers 

Share

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the emergency rule he declared in Rivers State.

In a statement signed on Sunday, the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara also faulted the National Assembly’s ratification of the decision through a voice vote instead of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

According to Wabara, the president’s action is “a gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution” and reminiscent of military-era governance.

The PDP BoT criticized Tinubu’s suspension of an elected Governor, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly, replacing them with a sole administrator.

It described the move as undemocratic and alien to the Nigerian Constitution.

“This action is a gross violation of Nigeria’s constitution—the foundational legal document that guarantees the rights of Nigerians to participate in the democratic process.

“It is an attack on the very essence of our republic. It’s an action that deserves the strongest condemnation and corrective measures from all well-meaning Nigerians, the judiciary, civil society, and the international community,” Wabara said.

The former Senate President called for an immediate reversal of what he described as “an assault on our democracy.”

He lamented that Tinubu ignored his earlier advice to disregard those calling for emergency rule in Rivers State.

“I had also advised him not to lean towards those attempting to hijack power through the back door in Rivers State.

“I had sought his intervention as the father of the nation because the political crisis in Rivers State, if mismanaged, could plunge the entire country into needless turmoil,” Wabara added.

He accused the president of disregarding the rule of law and undermining the sovereignty of the people of Rivers State.

“This grossly undemocratic action constitutes a violation of our Constitution, which the President solemnly swore to uphold, and threatens the very foundation of democracy in Nigeria.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s action only reminds Nigerians of the better-forgotten era of military dictatorship,” he said.

Wabara questioned whether it was a mere coincidence that the PDP National Secretariat land in Abuja was revoked by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government on the same day the Rivers State Governor, a PDP member, was served an impeachment notice.

While acknowledging the President’s power to declare emergency rule in any State, he emphasized that such power is not absolute.

He explained that under Section 305 of the Constitution, the President can only declare a state of emergency under specific circumstances such as war, insurrection, or other threats to national integrity.

“The situation in Rivers State does not meet the constitutional criteria for such a declaration,” he stated.

He further argued that, in the absence of any pressing national emergency, the President’s decision was unwarranted and an abuse of power.

“A declaration of emergency does not automatically dissolve or suspend elected State Governments.

“The Constitution does not empower the President to unilaterally remove or replace elected officials; such actions amount to an unconstitutional usurpation of power and a fundamental breach of Nigeria’s federal structure,” Wabara said.

He described the National Assembly’s use of a voice vote to ratify the declaration as provocative, calling it a travesty of justice, legislative rascality, and a rape of democracy.

“The claim by the Speaker of the House of Representatives that 243 members were on the register is laughable. Those 243 members should be physically present in the chamber, not just on the register.

“Names on the register without physical presence do not translate to a two-thirds majority. What constitutes a two-thirds majority is physical or electronic voting.

“The presiding officer should mention each lawmaker’s name, and they must respond with ‘Aye’ or ‘Nay.’ Afterwards, votes should be counted to determine if the required two-thirds majority is met,” he stated.

Wabara insisted that such a serious matter cannot be decided through a voice vote.

“Otherwise, someone may one day claim that a president, governor, or council chairman has been impeached via a voice vote.

“It is undemocratic! There must be physical counting or electronic balloting to arrive at a two-thirds majority, and that cannot be done by voice vote.”

He urged lawmakers to uphold their constitutional responsibility, warning that the National Assembly should not be reduced to a rubber stamp for the executive.

Expressing solidarity with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Wabara assured the people of Rivers State of the PDP BoT’s support during this “very difficult and trying moment in the state’s political history.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

