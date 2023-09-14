PDP BoT Tells S’Court, Correct ‘Errors’ In PEPC Verdict For Nigeria’s Stability

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was confident that the Supreme Court has the capacity and courage to right the “wrongs” and correct the “errors” contained in the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) over the February 25 presidential election, in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of the country.

The was contained in a communique, which was read by the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, after the 75th meeting of the body at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen, the party’s organ also said it will resist what it called current desperate moves by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The BoT, while rejecting the recent judgement of PEPC, however, commended the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for following due process of the law.

The opposition party’s advisory organ also decried the state of the nation, noting serious concerns over what it called excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country caused by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the APC administration.

The meeting, which was attended by leaders of the PDP, said it thoroughly reviewed the state of affairs of the nation and the party and resolved accordingly.

The communique reads, “The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in upholding the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is also monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the Rule of Law and evidence before such court.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resist the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a One-Party State.

“The BoT Commended the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the Presidential Mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“The BoT is confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our Country.

“The BoT expressed serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the Naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families.

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

“The BoT observed that the nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC and Nigerians look unto the PDP for solution and direction at this time.”

The PDP BoT, however, assured Nigerians that despite the challenges, the major opposition party remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue democracy and return the nation to the path of credible elections, Rule of Law, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

Some of the party leaders at the meeting included BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former national chairman, Senator Ahmed Markarfi; former BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin; Senator Ben Obi, and Senator Stella Omu, among others.