PDP BoT Member, Waziri, Defects To ADC, Cites Loss Of Credibility

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Board of Trustees member, Adamu Waziri, has resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress. Waziri announced his decision yesterday at his Dogo Tebo Ward in Potiskum, Yobe State.

He said the move was in line with the PDP Constitution, which requires formal resignation at the ward level. Explaining his decision, Waziri said the PDP no longer reflects the values of a credible opposition.

“I was a member of PDP, and due to the exigencies of the moment and in the interest of the nation, I have decided to resign,” he said.

He urged his followers to join him in supporting a new political movement that can strengthen democracy and ensure better governance. Waziri described the decision as difficult but necessary, saying the current leadership of the PDP has lost its way.

In response, PDP Ward chairman, Malam Muhammad Bomai, who represented the local leadership, accepted Waziri’s resignation with regret, calling him a pillar of the party.

“Waziri has been an institution within the PDP, and we will feel his absence deeply,” he said. Bomai also announced his resignation from the PDP and immediate defection to ADC, saying he shares Waziri’s vision for a better Nigeria.