PDP BoT Insists On June 30 NEC Meeting

…Backs NWC members

The political crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday took an unusual turn after the Board of Trustees (BoT) insisted that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting be held on Monday, June 30, as scheduled.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the new decision by the party’s BoT contradicts the stance of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who had, on Wednesday, announced the postponement of the NEC meeting to a date yet to be determined.

Damagum had also declared the reinstatement of the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The BoT, in a statement issued by its Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, described Damagum’s actions as a “Gross violation of party constitutional order,” declaring them null and void.

“The unilateral cancellation of the 100th NEC meeting and pronouncements by the acting national chairman are a gross violation of the party’s constitutional order,” the statement read.

It added that the NEC remains the highest decision-making organ of the party, second only to the national convention, and no individual or group has the authority to cancel its resolution.

“By virtue of Section 31(3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC at its 99th meeting held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, June 30, 2025, is binding on all organs and members of the PDP,” the statement continued.

“To this effect, being a NEC decision, no organ, group, or individual has the power or competence to cancel, adjust, or postpone the 100th NEC meeting already scheduled by NEC. It is therefore not within the remit or authority of the acting national chairman to override a collective decision of the NEC. Such conduct amounts to an affront to the constitutional authority of NEC and the collective will of our party.”

On the status of the national secretary, the BoT also rejected Damagum’s reinstatement of Anyanwu, insisting it contradicts the party’s constitution, a Supreme Court judgement and a prior NEC resolution.

“The decision of the NWC at its 600th meeting directing the deputy national secretary to act as national secretary remains valid, having not been set aside by the NWC or NEC. The attempt by Amb. Damagum to overturn that decision is a gross abuse of office,” the BoT said.

It concluded that the NEC meeting must be held as scheduled, urging members to disregard any conflicting directives.

“The 100th NEC meeting shall proceed as scheduled on Monday, June 30, 2025. All members of NEC are duly advised to disregard any contradictory notice or statement regarding the meeting,” he said.

“The deputy national secretary, Arc. Setonji Koshoedo remains the acting national secretary of the PDP pending any contrary decision formally taken and communicated by the appropriate organ of the party.

“All party members are advised to be guided by the supremacy of the PDP Constitution and resist any attempt to drag the party into an avoidable crisis.”

When contacted for his reaction to the latest developments, Damagun told one of our correspondents that he would return the telephone call, but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum and appeared alongside Damagum at the Wednesday’s press briefing, could not be reached for comment. Calls and messages to his media aide, Gidado Mukhtar, were also not returned.