New Telegraph

November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. PDP BoT Disclaims…

PDP BoT Disclaims Purported C’ttee Report

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and social media influencer, Harrison Gwamnishu, have berated the Edo State Government over what they described as its failure to effectively tackle insecurity, particularly the rising cases of kidnapping in the state. Gwamnishu, who is the founder of the Safe City Volunteer Foundation, criticised the government and state security agencies for what he called their “repeated failure to respond to calls for collaboration” during rescue operations. “Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State. Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration,” Gwamnishu said. He explained that the victim, Aisha Wahab, was kid napped in Auchi and later released in Okpella — a long distance she was allegedly forced to trek alongside her abductors. “Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response,” he added. According to him, the group had to withdraw from the operation and return to their base in Delta State “where we have full support from the Police, Military, and Government to operate effectively.” Gwamnishu thanked Nigerians who supported Aisha’s family during the ordeal and called for stronger cooperation between citizens and government. He urged the Edo State Government to immediately intervene and coordinate operations to apprehend the kidnappers, insisting that “lives are at stake.”

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the purported report of the six-man reconciliation committee being circulated by the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Wike group had, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the reconciliation committee headed by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, recommended the postponement of the National Convention and the setting up of an all-inclusive caretaker committee.

But BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in a statement on Friday night, “categorically dissociates and distances” the board from the purported report.

Wabara stated that the content of the said report does not represent the official position of the board.

“Having not been considered or adopted by the BoT, it cannot in any form or guise whatsoever be regarded as the position of the BoT,” he said.

Wabara, who is the former President of the Senate, said the BoT endorsed the conduct of the PDP elective National Convention “as scheduled on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for the purpose of electing a new set of leaders to pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.”

He based the position of the board on the Supreme Court judgement, “which reaffirmed the supremacy of a political party in the conduct of its internal affairs.”

The BoT Chairman stated that the board rejects any suggestion for a caretaker committee for the party.

“Such an idea cannot be contemplated as the board and, of course, the PDP, have irreversibly decided for an elective National Convention which is within the scope of the internal affairs of the party to which the courts have no jurisdiction,” he added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

King Charles III Celebrates 77th Birthday At Cyfarthfa Castle
Read Next

Baba Ijesha Reportedly Freed After A’Court Overturns Conviction