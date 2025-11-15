PDP BoT Disclaims Purported C’ttee Report

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the purported report of the six-man reconciliation committee being circulated by the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Wike group had, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the reconciliation committee headed by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, recommended the postponement of the National Convention and the setting up of an all-inclusive caretaker committee.

But BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in a statement on Friday night, “categorically dissociates and distances” the board from the purported report.

Wabara stated that the content of the said report does not represent the official position of the board.

“Having not been considered or adopted by the BoT, it cannot in any form or guise whatsoever be regarded as the position of the BoT,” he said.

Wabara, who is the former President of the Senate, said the BoT endorsed the conduct of the PDP elective National Convention “as scheduled on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for the purpose of electing a new set of leaders to pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.”

He based the position of the board on the Supreme Court judgement, “which reaffirmed the supremacy of a political party in the conduct of its internal affairs.”

The BoT Chairman stated that the board rejects any suggestion for a caretaker committee for the party.

“Such an idea cannot be contemplated as the board and, of course, the PDP, have irreversibly decided for an elective National Convention which is within the scope of the internal affairs of the party to which the courts have no jurisdiction,” he added.