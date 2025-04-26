PDP: Bode George Urges Fubara To Stay Amid Defection Rumours

Share

A prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has appealed to suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to remain in the party and resist any move to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, George emphasized that the PDP has an established structure capable of resolving its internal issues and urged Fubara to remain committed to the party’s ideals.

Saturday Telegraph reports that his comment is coming amid the growing speculation that Governor Fubara is considering a switch to the APC, following the recent defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the ruling party.

Highlighting the PDP’s enduring organizational framework, George added, “Let us look at the political parties.

“Here is our own party. We have a structure, a national chairman, a national secretary, a national organizing committee, a national women leader.

“This man has not reacted negatively. He has been going around to calm people, telling them to relax,” George said, commending Fubara’s calm demeanor.

“I will plead with Fubara to remain steady on his course. He should remain solid on his course and with the fear of God in him, whatever God has decided will come to pass. You don’t need to jump.”

Let those who want to decamp do so. People have started to react. Go and visit Rivers State and see the reaction from the people.”

Recall that Governor Fubara is currently suspended as the governor of Rivers State following a state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu, amid a prolonged political crisis in the state.

Tinubu subsequently appointed retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state’s administrator.

The situation in Rivers State remains tense, with political stakeholders closely watching the next moves of key figures like Fubara.

