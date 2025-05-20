PDP Begs S’East Not To Leave Party

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to stakeholders from the South East not to abandon the party over the ongoing controversy surrounding the position of National Secretary.

The PDP South East Zonal Executive Committee had, during a meeting in Enugu last Wednesday, threatened to leave the party if their nominee for the national secretaryship was not accepted.

However, during the presentation of the resolution from that meeting at the PDP National Secretariat on Tuesday, Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, who stood in for Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, pleaded with the delegation to remain in the party.

Arapaja acknowledged the frustration within the zone, noting that such disagreements are not unusual in political organizations but can be resolved amicably.

“I know you are not happy and I understand why. But even as you are angry, we can find a solution,” he said.

“This is the only party that belongs to the people. It is the only party where you can freely express your opinion. Just like in any family, conflicts arise, but that doesn’t mean we walk away.”

He likened the threat to leave the PDP to a landlord fleeing his own house because of a leaking roof.

Arapaja expressed confidence that the party would overcome its internal challenges. He assured the delegation that the National Working Committee (NWC) would review their resolution and transmit it to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for a final decision.

“This resolution will be discussed during our next meeting. We will decide on the way forward and forward it to the NEC, which is fast approaching. We will do justice to it and do our best,” he assured.

Presenting the South East resolution, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, disclosed that the zone had unanimously nominated former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, for the position of National Secretary.

Ngwu explained that the zonal leaders met at the Enugu State Government House following the directive from the national secretariat requesting the South East to submit a nominee.

“The position of the South East on this issue has always been to find a pathway to lasting peace and resolve the crisis in the PDP. We are looking for unity so we can perform better in the upcoming and future elections,” he said.

He urged the party leadership to consider their resolution on merit, stressing that the zone was not trying to set a new precedent but was following established party procedures for replacing members of the NWC.

“We are a zone that has been the backbone of the PDP—delivering governors, National Assembly members, and supporting the party over the years. We are eager to redeem that legacy and contribute to the PDP’s future success,” he added.

Ngwu emphasized that the resolution should serve as a stepping stone toward repositioning the PDP, calling on party leaders to act in the party’s best interest.

“We are not here to make another request but to appeal to your conscience. Whatever decision is taken should uplift the morale of members and put the party on a sustainable path to growth and recovery,” he concluded.

