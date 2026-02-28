PDP Begins E-Registration Of Members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday announced the commencement of digital membership registration.

This exercise will begin on Monday, March 2, 2026 and will last for three weeks, according to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong.

The party explained that the essence of the exercise is to compile the digital membership register in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026, “which requires all political parties to submit the digital register of their members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

According to the statement, registration will be held every day (except on Sundays) at all ward, chapter and state offices of the party, adding, however, that special cases would be handled at the National Secretariat, throughout the registration period.

“A special committee headed by the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Daka Shan, has been set up to oversee the exercise and handle any complaints that may emanate therefrom,” PDP assured.

It urged party members to visit the nearest PDP office within their ward to register.