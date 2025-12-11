PDP: Bayelsa Deputy Governor’s Life Anchored On Principle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as an honest and principled politician whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character.

Ewhrudjakpo, who was elected alongside Governor Douye Diri on the PDP platform, reportedly refused to follow the governor when he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), remaining steadfast in his political convictions.

In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, the party praised Ewhrudjakpo as a man of conviction who upheld his principles until his final moments.

Ewhrudjakpo reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead.

The PDP expressed deep sorrow over the passing of “this hero of political integrity” and extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State, praying that God grants his soul eternal rest.