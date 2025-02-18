PDP Backs Damagum Amid Allegations Of Bias In Nat’l Secretary Selection

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, has dismissed allegations that the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum is favouring a particular candidate for the substantive National Secretary position.

Dingyadi who refuted claims that Damagum sabotaged the National Working Committee’s decisions said such accusations are baseless and unfair.

Also, he emphasized that Damagum has worked tirelessly to uphold the party’s unity and integrity.

He further noted that Damagum has played a crucial role in strengthening the party’s leadership and making it more formidable after the 2023 general elections.

Addressing concerns about Damagum’s alleged involvement, Dingyadi clarified that the chairman was not even in Abuja on the day in question, as he was attending his cousin’s daughter’s wedding in Damaturu.

Despite facing internal opposition, particularly from some northern groups within the party, Damagum has remained focused on fostering political cohesion and strengthening the party.

The allegations against him also include claims of an alliance with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which Dingyadi dismissed as mere speculation.

However, recent developments have seen a faction of the National Working Committee suspend Damagum, citing allegations of disloyalty.

Dingyadi, however, reaffirmed that Damagum remains committed to the party’s success, stressing that his leadership is backed by constitutional provisions.

