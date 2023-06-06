PDP: Attack on our members in Ogun, plot to truncate cause of justice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on its members in Ogun State was orchestrated to disrupt proceedings of the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal and truncate the cause of justice.

PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using thugs to attack a notable leader of the party in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, journalists and other Nigerians, at the tribunal’s meeting on Monday.

The party stated that the attack was to instill fear on members of the public, disrupt the proceedings of the tribunal, create a siege mentality on the people and the judiciary “so as to truncate the delivery of justice in the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, against the manifest rigging of the Ogun State governorship election in favour of APC candidate, Governor Dapo Abiodun.”