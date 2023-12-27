PDP, Atiku, Mourn Akreredolu, Na’Abba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have expressed sadness over the death of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba described Akeredolu as “a courageous and amiable personality, brilliant lawyer and outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership especially in his roles towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.”

The party said the governor’s death is a huge national loss, noting that “he was an unrepentant fighter for fairness, equity and justice in the affairs of the nation.

“He believed in true federalism, respect, defence and protection of ethnic nationalities which he advocated as a prerequisite for peace and development in our nation.”

PDP commiserated with his widow, Betty Akeredolu, his children and the people of Ondo State, and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed, said the death of Akeredolu and Na’Abba was a rude shock to him.

Atiku noted that Governor Akeredolu was a quintessential gentleman who took the finesse to governance, and was never known for destructive politics.

Na’Abba, the former vice president stated, “raised the bar of legislative enterprise in Nigeria as it is evident that the 1st Session of the National Assembly where he served with distinction between 1999-2003 remains one of the best in the annals of our legislatures.

“Both Governor Akeredolu, Aketi, as he was fondly called, and Speaker Na’Abba will be sorely missed for the inestimable roles that they played in our national development.”

He expressed his condolences to their respective families and prayed to God to grant their souls a peaceful repose.