PDP Assures End To Political Crisis In Rivers

Sydney Gbara, the State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has assured that the political crisis in the state will soon come to an end.

Gbara who gave the assurance on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital said that most Rivers people were tired of the drama occurring in the state’s political arena.

In addition to wanting peace, he said that every sane Rivers person now desired for Gov. Siminialaye Fubara to be given the opportunity to serve and prove his mettle in the state cabinet.

The party’s image maker applauded the governor for acting appropriately by preventing distractions during intense political arguments.

“The governor even in the midst of pockets of disagreements with his predecessor and some organs of the government, had remained focused, delivering back-to-back life-touching policies, programmes and projects for the people.

“His policy is directly touching lives and building capacity.

“We shouldn’t be surprised when we see that people are beginning to have a rethink and throwing in support for him because as they say, if you can’t beat them, join them,” he said