PDP Aspirant Picks Form, Sure Of Victory

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye has picked the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the April primary election of the party.

Speaking after he picked the expression of interest form at the party secretariat in Akure, the State capital, Akingboye, said his aspiration and expected nomination as the party’s candidate would herald a new dawn in the governance in the State.

Akingboye said he is not just seeking political power for the sake of power, but as a servant leader committed to the upliftment and empowerment of every citizen of the State.

According to him, “I do not seek political power for the lure of the office, self-aggrandisement or pecuniary gains of myself or family members but to create a new vista, broaden the state’s economic base, cut the cost of governance, prioritise the welfare of the people, target rampant poverty and make the state safe, sane and secure for all its law-abiding residents and guests.”

The State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Tola Alabere while addressing the aspirant and the diverse assembly of party faithful, community leaders, students and supporters at the historic event, reiterated the party’s commitment to democracy and fair play, assuring Akingboye and other aspirants of a level playing field in the upcoming primaries, emphasising the importance of unity and cohesion within the party to achieve its collective goals.

Alabere said that the next government to be formed is ready to eradicate hunger and poverty from the land if the party wins the forthcoming governorship election in the state on November, 16th, 2024.

Other leaders who spoke at the event showed excitement and enthusiasm which they claimed underscored the unity and anticipation that exemplified by the widespread support and anticipation surrounding his aspiration.

Jeffrey Abidoye of Akoko South West Local Government Area echoed sentiments of solidarity and support for Akingboye, praising him for his integrity, dedication, and vision for Ondo State.

He highlighted Akingboye’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the state to greater heights.

Representing the non-indigenous communities in Ondo State, Hon. Azuka Idima reaffirmed their unwavering allegiance to Otunba Bamidele Akingboye’s candidacy, citing his inclusive leadership style and track record of community engagement. He commended the party leadership for ensuring a transparent and inclusive candidate selection process.

Epigy Adegbesoye from Akingboye’s Okitipupa Local Government Area described Akingboye’s aspiration as a beacon of hope for the people of the State. He urged supporters to rally behind Akingboye’s vision for a more prosperous and equitable future for all citizens.