PDP Asks Tinubu To Intervene In Edo Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu; the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and other security chiefs to intervene in the political crisis in Edo State.

Addressing a press conference in Benin, Edo PDP Chairman Tony Aziegbemi asked the President to caution Governor Monday Okpebholo who he accused of exterminating constitutional democracy in the state.

He accused Okpebholo of disregarding the rule of law by suspending the 18 local government chairmen despite the ruling of the court and the warning by the Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Aziegbemi also accused the governor of using thugs to enforce the illegal suspension of the government council bosses. He demanded the reversal of their suspension based on the court ruling restraining the state government from suspending them.

The chairman said: “We are deeply worried that if urgent and decisive action is not taken to address this lawlessness and restore order within the system, we may witness an escalation that could result in crisis, anarchy, and chaos and which presents a clear and imminent danger of a breakdown of law and order in Edo State.

