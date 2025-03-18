New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PDP Asks FG…

PDP Asks FG To Stop Monthly Allocations To Edo LGs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Federal Government to stop monthly allocations to Edo State local governments “since there is no properly constituted local government administration” in the state.

It also asked the House of Assembly to recall suspended council chairmen to enhance governance at the grassroots level. Edo PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Tony Aziegbemi said:

“Since there is no properly constituted local government administration in Edo State currently, we urge the Attorney General to immediately halt all allocations to the state government through the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) as stipulated in the Supreme Court ruling.”

He also alleged that since the “illegal” suspension of the chairmen, over N30 billion had been sent to the councils under the control of the state government.

Aziegbemi said: “There is currently no approved budget in any local council in the State but they have continued to spend monies illegally. “They don’t follow due process in the execution of contracts, purchase of transformers and organization of events.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Shettima Inaugurates NIPSS With 97 New Participants
Read Next

Nigeria-Brazil $1.1bn Green Imperative Project Kicks Off
Share
Copy Link
×