PDP Asks FG To Stop Monthly Allocations To Edo LGs

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Federal Government to stop monthly allocations to Edo State local governments “since there is no properly constituted local government administration” in the state.

It also asked the House of Assembly to recall suspended council chairmen to enhance governance at the grassroots level. Edo PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Tony Aziegbemi said:

“Since there is no properly constituted local government administration in Edo State currently, we urge the Attorney General to immediately halt all allocations to the state government through the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) as stipulated in the Supreme Court ruling.”

He also alleged that since the “illegal” suspension of the chairmen, over N30 billion had been sent to the councils under the control of the state government.

Aziegbemi said: “There is currently no approved budget in any local council in the State but they have continued to spend monies illegally. “They don’t follow due process in the execution of contracts, purchase of transformers and organization of events.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

