PDP Asks Court To Sack 4 Osun Lawmakers Over Defection

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Federal High Court Abuja to order the removal of four lawmakers representing Osun State at the National Assembly for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The opposition party made the request in a four separate suits dated August 20.

The lawmakers are two Senators and two members of the House of Representatives. They are Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District; Olubiyi Fadeyi representing Osun Central Senatorial District; Omirin Olusanya representing Atakumosa East/West and Ilesa East/ West Federal Constituency, and Taofeek Ajilesoro representing Ife Central/East/ North and South Federal Constituency.

The PDP, therefore, prayed the court to declare that the continued occupation of the legislative seats by the four lawmakers after defect

ing from the party on whose platform they were elected, without satisfying the express provision under Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, constitutes a breach of the constitution and renders their seats vacant by operation of law. It also asked the court to make an order of mandamus compelling Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to declare their seats vacant.

The PDP asked the court to direct Akpabio, Abbas and INEC to discharge their constitutional duties as provided by the law by declaring the seats vacant and initiating processes for the conduct of by-elections to the vacant seats in the senatorial districts and constituencies.