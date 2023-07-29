PDP Appoints Wike, Ortom Members Of Guber Campaign Councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has included its rebellious members into its National Campaign Councils for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State governorship election to hold on November 11. Those appointed include former Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom.

Wike’s name appeared in the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government but he is one of the 122-member PDP National Campaign Council for Bayelsa State.

The campaign council is headed by Taraba State governor Kefas Agbu, with three other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Sheriff Oborovewori (Delta), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), as members.

Ortom, his Enugu and Abia State counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpazu, who were among the aggrieved PDP governors who refused to campaign for the party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Ati- ku Abubakar, also made the list.

Ortom is a member of the party’s campaign council for Kogi State, which is headed by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. He is assisted by his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfswang, while Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Ahmadu Finitri (Adamawa) are members of the council.

Ugwuanyi and Ikpazu will be campaigning for the PDP candidate in the Imo State governorship election, which has Zamfara State governor Lawal Dauda as Chairman. Three other governors, Umo Bassey (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Peter Mbah (Enugu) are members of the council. Wike and his co-travelers were members of the PDP presidential campaign council in 2023, but they refused to work for the party.