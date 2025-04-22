PDP Appoints Turnah As Caretaker C’ttee Chairman In Bayelsa

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the Solomon Agwanana-led State Working Committee (SWC) in Bayelsa State.

The decision was announced by the party’s Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) after its meeting held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Zonal Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The committee also revealed that the caretaker committee in Edo State has been replaced.

Following the dissolution, the ZWC appointed the party’s Zonal Secretary, George Turnah, as the caretaker chairman to oversee the affairs of the PDP in Bayelsa for the next three months.

In a statement issued shortly after the meeting, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Etim Isong, cited various acts of gross misconduct and poor performance as the reasons for the dissolution of the party leadership in both Bayelsa and Edo States.

According to Isong, the appointment of the caretaker committees was in the best interest of the party.

He explained that the decision was made after a careful review of the party’s activities in both states, in accordance with the party’s constitution as amended in 2017, particularly Articles 10(1)(f)(g)(k), 10(4), 26(2)(a), 27(2)(a & b), 58(1)(a)(c)(i)(j), and 59(1)(f).

Isong expressed optimism that the bold move would strengthen the party’s foundation and ensure effective leadership in both Bayelsa and Edo States.

Other members appointed into the Bayelsa State caretaker committee include Tony Gabriel as Deputy Chairman, former Ijaw Youth Council spokesman Ebilade Ekerefe as Secretary, and Didi Ebiekake Werilaghebofa as Vice Chairman, Central. Andy Majors was appointed Vice Chairman, East; Evelyn Bolouebi Odi as Vice Chairman, West; and Biobelemoye Ogoniwari as Treasurer.

Share