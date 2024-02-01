PDP Appoints Arong National Woman Leader

…Extends tenure of Edo ward officials

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Amina Divine Arong as its National Woman Leader.

Arong who is from Cross River State, replaces Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on October 29 last year.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, described the new Woman Leader as a great women mobilizer, adding that she would serve out Prof. Effah-Attoe’s tenure.

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence, and vigour in mobilising women for the party at both the state and national levels.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong’s long-standing commitment to the growth of the party particularly her leading roles in the mobilisation of several party women and youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of party primaries and congresses in several parts of the country,” the party stated.

It tasked the new National Woman Leader to deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for the continuing stability, growth, and success of the party.

PDP also announced the extension of the tenure of ward caretaker committees of Edo State for a period of 30 days.

According to the party, the decision to extend the tenure of the executive committees was predicated on the expiration of their tenure on February 1, 2024.

“Consequently, the NWC has approved the appointment of the out-going Edo state ward executive committees to function as ward caretaker committees for a period of 30 days so as to avoid any vacuum in this very important organ of the Party in Edo State.

“The NWC enjoins all party leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the PDP in Edo State to be guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the party in the state,” the statement added.