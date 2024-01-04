PDP Appoints Acting Chairman For Ondo

The Ondo State Executive Committee (SEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr Tola Alabere, as the Acting Chairman of the party in the State.

The appointment of Alabere was announced in a press conference after an emergency meeting of the SEC at the party’s secretariat in Akure following the suspension of the embattled Chairman of the party, Hon Fatai Adams by nine out of the eleven members of the State Working Committee.

The State Working Committee (SWC) of PDP had suspended Adams, citing alleged anti-party activities and actions detrimental to the party’s reputation.

Nine members of the SWC including Tola Alabere, Dayo Awude, Oluseye Olujimi, Amos Fadope, Moses Awofade, Boluwaji Bamidele, Olawumi Fasonu, and Kennedy Peretei signed the notice suspending the Chairman.

The State Working Committee said Adams was suspended for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

The statement said the embattled Chairman should appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next week. The party said it would deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party the All Progressives Congress (APC), into its ranks.

However, Adams stated that the move to suspend him was politically motivated to remove him so that they could hatch their plans for the Akoko North East/North East Federal Constituency Bye-election.

Adams said he remains the chairman of the party in the State, saying the party would not be taken over by unscrupulous elements who are out there to destroy the democratic values which the party is known for.

Also, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party said the National Working Committee (NWC) dismissed the suspension, declaring it null and void, emphasizing that the state committee lacked the authority to suspend the chairman without

The State Chapter of the PDP defended the suspension, asserting that according to the party’s constitution, all levels possess the power to discipline erring members within their ranks, including the State Chairman.

They highlighted that nine out of eleven SWC members signed the suspension letter, signalling a lack of confidence in Adams’ leadership.

The SEC of the party took a step by approving the appointment of the State Vice Chairman, Alabere, to take over the affairs of the party as acting state chairman of the PDP in the State pending the outcome of an investigation into the activities of the embattled Chairman.